Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Buys New Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average is $43.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.03. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $52.85.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.62.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,218. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

