Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lowered its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. PPL accounts for 0.7% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 284.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 21,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 16,011 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in PPL by 15.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 76,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in PPL in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in PPL by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 646,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,387,000 after purchasing an additional 32,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.01. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $33.38.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. PPL had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on PPL in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPL

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.