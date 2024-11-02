Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Tigress Financial

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Tigress Financial from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TNL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of TNL stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,276. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $32.74 and a 1-year high of $49.91. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.74.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.06%. The company had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 33.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travel + Leisure

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $3,804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 362,947 shares in the company, valued at $17,258,129.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $3,804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 362,947 shares in the company, valued at $17,258,129.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $93,158.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $269,832.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,439 shares of company stock worth $4,032,971. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Travel + Leisure

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNL. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 14.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at approximately $478,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.