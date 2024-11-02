Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75. Trinity Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.700-1.800 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRN shares. Susquehanna downgraded Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of TRN traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.58. The stock had a trading volume of 704,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,974. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $37.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $798.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 54.63%.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

