Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMZN. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.11.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $11.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.93. 99,687,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,329,359. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $136.47 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.82 and a 200 day moving average of $183.75.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,215,048. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.2% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,847,177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $550,217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,766 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 119,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,211,000 after acquiring an additional 19,231 shares in the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $2,588,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 164.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,053,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $203,677,000 after acquiring an additional 654,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

