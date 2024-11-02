Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Director Nina S. Kjellson Sells 27,493 Shares of Stock

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) Director Nina S. Kjellson sold 27,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $455,284.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 458,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,592,859.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $16.39 on Friday. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,416,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180,155 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,661,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,599 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 338,208 shares during the period. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,232,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

TYRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Tyra Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Tyra Biosciences from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tyra Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

