Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Director Nina S. Kjellson Sells 27,493 Shares of Stock

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) Director Nina S. Kjellson sold 27,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $455,284.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 458,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,592,859.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Tyra Biosciences Stock Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $16.39 on Friday. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87.
Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TYRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Tyra Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Tyra Biosciences from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tyra Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TYRA
About Tyra Biosciences
Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tyra Biosciences
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.