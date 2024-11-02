Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at JMP Securities

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UBER. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.22.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $73.25. The stock had a trading volume of 33,542,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,874,420. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

