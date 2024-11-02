United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Position Cut by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in United Airlines by 22.7% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 55,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 10,193 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 14,500 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,744. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.94.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $80.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.99. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.24 and a 12-month high of $81.35.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

