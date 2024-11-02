United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $134.84 and last traded at $134.64. Approximately 449,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,190,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 21st. Baird R W raised United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.71.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $114.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.63.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.49%.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 15,779.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,631,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,994,853,000 after acquiring an additional 14,539,321 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 284.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,569,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,681,000 after buying an additional 1,901,914 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,061.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,772,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,959,000 after buying an additional 1,620,091 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $160,787,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5,136.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,079,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

