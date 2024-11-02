Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Loop Capital

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Loop Capital from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upbound Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPBD

Upbound Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of UPBD traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.46. The stock had a trading volume of 554,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,880. Upbound Group has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $38.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average is $31.43.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Upbound Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is presently 102.07%.

Insider Transactions at Upbound Group

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,151.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,094.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,151.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,094.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Transient C. Taylor sold 15,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $514,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,134. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPBD. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 112.7% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,827,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,190,000 after buying an additional 2,557,906 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 43.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,693,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,635,000 after buying an additional 509,343 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 1,903.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 395,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after buying an additional 376,129 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the first quarter valued at about $12,198,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 51.4% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 745,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,881,000 after buying an additional 253,104 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upbound Group

(Get Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.