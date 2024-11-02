US Bancorp DE Cuts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,604 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 133,502 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $19,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 70.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,321 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.3% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 344,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in CVS Health by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,984 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.58.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE CVS opened at $55.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.62. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.33%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

