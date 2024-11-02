US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 223,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,993 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $21,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,828,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,930,000 after purchasing an additional 579,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,695,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,175,000 after buying an additional 170,464 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,675,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,671,000 after buying an additional 600,554 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 912,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $86.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.04. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

