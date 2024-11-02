US Bancorp DE Has $30.51 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,880 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.51% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $30,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

BLV stock opened at $70.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.01. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $65.57 and a 52-week high of $76.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

