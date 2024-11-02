US Bancorp DE Lowers Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $24,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 117.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 33.2% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 6,686 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $223.28 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.90 and a 52 week high of $234.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Raymond James cut T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $615,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $615,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,571,741.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,720. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 359,261 shares of company stock worth $72,263,430 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

