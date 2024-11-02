US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,482 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $33,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWC Advisors LLC. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 87.6% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $493,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,022,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,271,000 after acquiring an additional 71,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen raised General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GD opened at $292.99 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $238.31 and a 1 year high of $313.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $80.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.13). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.