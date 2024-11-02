US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $27,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 40.8% during the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 121,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,352,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.29.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE VLO opened at $128.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.56. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.88 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

