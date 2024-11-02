US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (USVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1385 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

USVN opened at $47.43 on Friday. US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average of $48.12.

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (USVN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 7-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 7-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 7-year tenor on the yield curve.

