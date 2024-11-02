Valero Energy Corporation Announces Executive Chairman Succession

On October 30, 2024, Valero Energy Corporation filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, announcing changes in its board leadership. Joseph W. Gorder, the

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Valero Energy’s 8K filing here.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

