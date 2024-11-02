Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,632 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $11,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 22,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Human Investing LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 255,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGIT opened at $58.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.83 and a 1 year high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

