Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.4% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $29,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,717,000. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $7,925,000. Moneywise Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 72.0% in the third quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 40,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after buying an additional 17,110 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $262.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.40 and a fifty-two week high of $268.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

