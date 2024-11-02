Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by UG Investment Advisers Ltd.

UG Investment Advisers Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 4.3% of UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.94. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.06 and a 52-week high of $79.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.2741 dividend. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

