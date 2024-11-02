Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.4% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $236.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.91. The stock has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $180.92 and a 1-year high of $242.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

