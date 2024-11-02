Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc reduced its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,454,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,860. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

