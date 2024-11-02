Veren (NYSE:VRN) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Veren (NYSE:VRN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Veren from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Veren in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Veren stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.97. The company had a trading volume of 11,288,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,544,458. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -82.82 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39. Veren has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $9.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This is a positive change from Veren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Veren’s payout ratio is currently -566.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRN. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veren in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Veren during the second quarter worth about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veren during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Veren in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

