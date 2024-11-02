Veren (TSE:VRN) Price Target Lowered to C$11.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Veren (TSE:VRN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on VRN. Raymond James raised shares of Veren to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Veren from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.89.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%.
Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.
