Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) CFO Sells $17,331.86 in Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) CFO Larry Madden sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $17,331.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 528,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,113,009.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, October 11th, Larry Madden sold 2,768 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $31,084.64.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Larry Madden sold 1,953 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $21,854.07.

On Monday, September 23rd, Larry Madden sold 3,084 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $34,078.20.

On Friday, September 20th, Larry Madden sold 1,116 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $12,298.32.

Shares of DSP stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $728.06 million, a PE ratio of -230.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23. Viant Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $12.36.

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $41.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

