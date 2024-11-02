Visionary Horizons LLC Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Visionary Horizons LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Visionary Horizons LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $1,009,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 354.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Stock Performance

BATS BBEU opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.31.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

