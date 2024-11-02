Visionary Horizons LLC Has $553,000 Stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Visionary Horizons LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 65,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $54.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.95.

About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

