Visionary Horizons LLC Reduces Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Visionary Horizons LLC trimmed its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALFFree Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,122 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Visionary Horizons LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Visionary Horizons LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CALF. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,673,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $92,421,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 298.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,754,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,486 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,760,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,483,000 after purchasing an additional 765,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,311,000 after purchasing an additional 698,560 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $44.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.44.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

