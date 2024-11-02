Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $34.08, but opened at $36.29. Vontier shares last traded at $37.06, with a volume of 57,028 shares.

The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Vontier had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Vontier’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vontier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 2,976.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vontier during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vontier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.95.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

See Also

