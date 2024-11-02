Waters (NYSE:WAT) Announces Earnings Results

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Waters had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.81%. The company had revenue of $740.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Waters Stock Up 19.8 %

Waters stock traded up $64.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $387.21. 1,905,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,298. Waters has a one year low of $241.40 and a one year high of $389.35. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $342.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on WAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cfra set a $389.00 price target on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.58.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

