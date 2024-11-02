Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $1.63 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,716 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 72,896,288 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,427,583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,143,562 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $417,752,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,155,256 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $712,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396,309 shares in the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,966,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $45.59 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.67.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.90%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

