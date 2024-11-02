Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $490,000 Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 157.8% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 480.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $53.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Sanofi has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $58.97.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.35. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

