Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 2,055 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 461,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 6,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 748,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,621,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $304,987.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,206.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.58.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX opened at $155.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $123.04 and a 1 year high of $160.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.45 and a 200-day moving average of $145.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.32%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

