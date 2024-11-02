WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.80 to $4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.86. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.800-4.900 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,176,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,579. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.25. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $100.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $66,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,932.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $66,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,932.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $301,449.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,712.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,702 shares of company stock worth $1,078,058. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

See Also

