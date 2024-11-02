Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a negative rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WERN traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.54. 634,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,402. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $745.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 34.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 271.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.1% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 369,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,265,000 after buying an additional 33,891 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.9% in the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 460,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,509,000 after buying an additional 9,143 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

