William Henderson Cameron Buys 1,000 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) Director William Henderson Cameron purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 202,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,147.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

LOB opened at $41.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.61. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $29.04 and a one year high of $50.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $241.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOB. Truist Financial cut their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 1,885.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 161.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

