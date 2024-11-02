Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Holdings Reduced by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up approximately 1.5% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 116,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth approximately $12,318,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 520.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,765,000 after buying an additional 350,135 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth approximately $4,512,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 115,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,706,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WTW shares. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $321.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.47.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTW opened at $299.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.16. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $232.77 and a twelve month high of $308.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.35%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

