WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $601.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. WillScot Mobile Mini updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 10.3 %

NASDAQ:WSC traded up $3.40 on Friday, hitting $36.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,952,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.21, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.27. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $52.16.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $194,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,833,263.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WSC shares. Baird R W cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

