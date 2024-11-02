Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Wingstop Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:WING opened at $296.94 on Friday. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $196.54 and a 52 week high of $433.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 86.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $388.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.14.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total value of $1,192,299.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,152.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wingstop from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Wingstop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Wingstop from $417.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Wingstop from $450.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.85.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

