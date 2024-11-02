Wise (LON:WISE) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 697 ($9.04) and last traded at GBX 706 ($9.16). 1,390,704 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 3,327,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 708 ($9.18).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,045 ($13.55) target price on shares of Wise in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 952.75 ($12.36).

Get Wise alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wise

Wise Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Wise

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of £7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,076.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 676.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 727.87.

In other news, insider Terri Duhon acquired 1,394 shares of Wise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 717 ($9.30) per share, for a total transaction of £9,994.98 ($12,961.98). 23.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wise plc provides cross-border and domestic financial services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes international money transfer, wise account, international debit card, amount transfer, receive money, wise platform, business debit card, and mass payment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.