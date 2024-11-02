Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,549 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,403 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Workday worth $62,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Workday by 614.3% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In related news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,828 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total transaction of $442,101.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,806.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Workday news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total value of $442,101.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,806.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $17,367,710.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,902,816.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 370,575 shares of company stock valued at $91,506,897. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $239.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Workday from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.04.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

