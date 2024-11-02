Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $163.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on XYL. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.25.

XYL stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.46. 1,925,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.13. Xylem has a 52-week low of $93.86 and a 52-week high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the first quarter worth about $2,821,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 379,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,017,000 after acquiring an additional 66,997 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth $201,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

