1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Announces Financial Results for Fiscal 2025 First Quarter

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc., a Delaware corporation and a leading provider of gifts for all occasions, has recently released its financial results for its Fiscal 2025 First Quarter, ending on September 29, 2024. This disclosure was made in a press release issued on October 31, 2024. The company’s financial results were detailed in the press release, offering insights into its performance for the specified period.

In the official announcement, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM indicated that a copy of the press release containing the financial results is included as Exhibit 99.1, which is now part of the public record. This press release is accessible for those interested in a detailed overview of the company’s financial standing for the specified period.

Furthermore, as per the Form 8-K filing submitted to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, the company provided information regarding the results of its operations and financial condition in Item 2.02. This report serves as a means of transparent communication with shareholders, investors, and the public, ensuring the dissemination of pertinent financial information in a timely manner.

Moreover, in Item 9.01 of the Form 8-K filing, the company outlined the financial statements and exhibits related to the disclosed financial results. Among these exhibits, the company furnished Exhibit 99.1, which comprises the press release dated October 31, 2024, providing detailed information about the fiscal performance during the specified period.

Investors and stakeholders interested in gaining further insight into 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.’s financial results for the Fiscal 2025 First Quarter are encouraged to review the aforementioned press release attached to the Form 8-K filing. This document offers a comprehensive overview of the company’s financial standing, performance, and key metrics for the specified period.

As of the time of reporting, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. remains focused on maintaining transparency and accountability through timely disclosures of its financial performance, ensuring that relevant information is accessible to all interested parties. This commitment underscores the company’s dedication to upholding best practices in financial reporting and communications in the marketplace.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. continues to navigate the dynamic business landscape by providing valuable updates on its financial progress, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions based on accurate and up-to-date information. The company’s adherence to regulatory requirements underscores its commitment to transparency and integrity in financial reporting.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

