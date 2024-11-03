12,500 Shares in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Bought by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000. United Parks & Resorts makes up approximately 1.0% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $115,000.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 23,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $1,261,930.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,411.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 23,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $1,261,930.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,411.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $26,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,695.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,984 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut United Parks & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parks & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PRKS

United Parks & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRKS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,517. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 2.00. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.77 and a 12 month high of $60.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.62.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.93 million. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 92.07% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.