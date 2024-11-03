19,244 Shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC) Acquired by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 19,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,406,000. Emory University acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $15,082,000. Mad River Investors bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,198,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,365,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,095,000.
Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.77. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54.
