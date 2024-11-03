1inch Network Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges (1INCH)

1inch Network (1INCH) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. 1inch Network has a market cap of $290.00 million and approximately $18.22 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 1inch Network has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One 1inch Network token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1inch Network Token Profile

1inch Network launched on December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,276,458,465 tokens. The official message board for 1inch Network is blog.1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 1inch Network is 1inch.io.

1inch Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch (1INCH) is a versatile token integral to the operations of the 1inch Network, particularly on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain. It supports decentralised governance, staking, and advanced trading features, while also enabling users to optimise their transactions within the ecosystem. Created by Sergej Kunz and Anton Bukov, the token continues to play a crucial role in the ongoing development and governance of the 1inch platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1inch Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

