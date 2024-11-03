2,220 Shares in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Purchased by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,220 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2,701.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 29,367 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 1,411,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,371,000 after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,617,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,795,402,000 after purchasing an additional 544,767 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth about $3,997,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,403,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,789,000 after acquiring an additional 69,111 shares during the period. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $90.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.00 and its 200 day moving average is $88.07. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $76.33 and a twelve month high of $100.12.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.12). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $4.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Securities cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $134.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.75.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

