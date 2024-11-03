403 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Acquired by Fullcircle Wealth LLC

Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,974,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,277,999,000 after buying an additional 60,786 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,897,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $852,014,000 after acquiring an additional 341,911 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 609,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $290,742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the second quarter worth approximately $266,541,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 10.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $262,706,000 after purchasing an additional 56,908 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Gartner Price Performance
Shares of Gartner stock opened at $503.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $508.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $471.46. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $332.59 and a one year high of $535.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,915. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,915. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.55, for a total value of $783,520.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,229,528.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,582 shares of company stock valued at $25,743,407 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
