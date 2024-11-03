9,200 Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Purchased by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000. Entegris accounts for about 1.7% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 6.5% in the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Entegris by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Entegris by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.40.

Entegris Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ENTG stock traded up $2.34 on Friday, reaching $107.05. 2,099,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,214. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.58. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.13 and a 12-month high of $147.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

